ESIC Recruitment 2022: 93 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check eligibility and other details

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced as many as 93 vacancies and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates.

According to a notification released on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in), the recruitment drive is being held for filling up the posts of "Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent" on regular basis.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Category-wise vacancies

UR: 43

OBC: 24

SC: 09

ST: 08

EWS: 09

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate should be between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can only apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in. No other mode of application is accepted.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is April 12, 2022.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates.

Live TV