ESIC Recruitment 2022: 93 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check eligibility and other details

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced as many as 93 vacancies and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates.
According to a notification released on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in), the recruitment drive is being held for filling up the posts of "Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent" on regular basis.
Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the details.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Category-wise vacancies
- UR: 43
- OBC: 24
- SC: 09
- ST: 08
- EWS: 09
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
A candidate should be between 21 to 27 years as on April 12, 2022.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Salary
Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Interested candidates can only apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in. No other mode of application is accepted.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official advertisement
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date
The last date to apply is April 12, 2022.
Candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in for the latest updates.