ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for UDC, Steno, MTS posts on esic.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The company is looking to fill up 3,847 vacancies in the organisation, across various regions through this recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website of ESIC - https://www.esic.nic.in. The candidates must noted that the registration process has commenced on January 15, 2022 and the last date for submitting the online application form will be February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: Important dates

The registration process commenced on- January 15, 2022.

Last date for submitting the online application form - February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies

Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies

Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies

ESIC Recruitment: How to apply

The candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification of the ESIC Recruitment 2022 here

Live TV