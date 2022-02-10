ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 3,800 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in - Check all details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced over 3,800 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates

According to the notification released on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, the recruitment drive is being held to recruit Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.

Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 15, 2022.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website for the latest updates.

