FCI Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 89 Manager, Officer posts ends soon, salary up to Rs 1,80,000

FCI Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for various vacancies released by the Food Corporation of India is going to end soon. Interested candidates must register online for the recruitment process within two days as the deadline to do so is March 31 (4pm).

FCI has invited applications for 89 vacancies for the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM) and Medical Officer (MO) posts. Out of the total, 87 openings are for AGM in four different categories, while two vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of FCI on fci.gov.in through the application link on the portal. The online application window opened at 10 am on March 1.

According to the FCI notification, the call letters will be made available on the portal 10 days before the date of exams. The exams will be tentatively conducted in May or June.

The application fee for the test is Rs 1000 for general candidates. SC/ST/PWD and Women candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 27 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 22 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Law) - 8 Posts

Medical Officer - 2 Posts

FCI Recruitment 2021: Salary

Assistant General Manager - Rs 60,000 - Rs1,80,000

Medical Officer - Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000

