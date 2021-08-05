GAIL Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancy! Apply for various posts, check eligibility and more here

New Delhi: India's flagship Natural Gas company GAIL has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, and Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of GAIL: gailonline.com. The last date to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2021 is August 8, 2021.

Important dates:

Start of Apply Online: July 7, 2021

Last date to apply: August 8, 2021

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 220

Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management) – 4 Posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG & Shipping) – 6 Posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical) – 7 Posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical) – 51 Posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical) – 26 Posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) ) – 3 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Civil) – 15 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Gailtel TC/TM) – 10 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Boiler Operation) – 5 Posts

Sr. Engineer (Environmental Engg) – 5 Posts

Sr. Officer (E&P) – 3 Posts post

Senior officer (F & S) – 10 posts

Senior officer (C & P) – 10 posts

Senior officer (BIS) – 9 post

Senior officer (Marketing) – 8 post

Senior officer (HR) -18 post

Sr. Officer (Corporate Communication) – 2 Posts

Sr. Officer (Law) – 4 Posts

Sr. Officer (F&A) – 5 Posts

Officer (Laboratory) – 10 Posts

Officer (Security) – 5 Posts

Officer (Rajbhasha) – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria: The eligibility criteria are different for every post as per the requirement. Candidates can visit the official site https://gailonline.com/CRApplyingGail.html for detailed notification.

Age limit: Upper age limit for various posts is decided as per the rules. The upper age is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST category candidates, 03 years for OBC (NCL) category candidates.

Application Fee: At the time of submission of online application, candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- excluding the taxes and convenience charges.

SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Application Procedure:

The candidate should possess the following and keep the same handy while applying online:

(i) Valid email ID and mobile no.

(ii) Receipt Number obtained through payment gateway, if applicable.

(iii) Scanned copy of self-attested recent passport size colour photograph (3.5 X 4.5 cm) of the candidate with white background (.JPEG/ .JPG/ .BMP format size upto 50 KB).

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.gailonline.com

Step 2: Fill in the required details and upload the relevant documents.

Step 3: Submit the application form and keep the printed copy of the form for future reference.

Live TV