Maharashtra TET 2021: Registration begins! Click here for direct link to apply

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has begun the registration process for the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test 2021. Eligible and interested candidates apply at the official site: mahatet.in

Important Dates:

The application process starts on 3, 2021

Last date to apply: August 25, 2021

Maharashtra TET exam date: October 10, 2021

MAHA TET 2021 exam consists of two papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I which is conducted for those who apply to teach class 1 to class 5 is scheduled for October 10 from 10:30 am to 1 pm. Paper-II is conducted for those who wish to teach class 6 to class 8 is scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm on October 10.

DIRECT LINK FOR MAHA TET 2021 REGISTRATION

Application Procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Register New' tab

Step 3: Fill the requird details in the application form

Step 4: Pay the fee and submit the application form

Step 5: Print out a copy of the application form for future reference.

Live TV