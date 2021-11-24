Haryana TET 2021: Last day to register for TGT, PGT, PRT exams, check details here

New Delhi: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has invited applications for the recruitment of teachers for levels 1, 2 and 3.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) registrations for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) teachers have started.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of HTET at haryanatet.in.

However, the deadline to register for the exam will end tomorrow, i.e. November 25, 2021.

Haryana TET 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidate must be between 18 to 38 years of age to be eligible to apply for HTET 2021.

Haryana TET 2021 – Important dates:

Start date for online application: November 15, 2021

Last date for online application: November 25, 2021

Start date for correction in online application: November 26, 2021

Last date for correction in online application: November 28, 2021

Date of Examination: December 18, 19, 2021

HTET is an eligibility test for teachers to be appointed in schools run by Haryana state government. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible for applying for various openings in state-run schools.

Also Read: UPPSC Recruitment 2021: 972 vacancies announced for various posts, check important dates, other details here

Live TV