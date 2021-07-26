हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS Recruitment 2021

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Deadline for over 5800 Clerk vacancies ends soon, apply before THIS date

The application process had started on July 12. Those interested can visit the official website at ibps.in to check the details and register.

Representational Image

IBPS Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the recruitment of clerks at various nationalized banks such as Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, etc.

A total of over 5800 vacancies were notified. However, the deadline to apply for the posts is about to end soon and candidates interested in making a career in the banking sector must hurry.

The last date to apply for the posts is August 1, 2021 which means the candidates have less than a week to apply. The application process had started on July 12.

Those interested can visit the official website at ibps.in to check the details and register.

Here is the Direct Link to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years. i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1993 and not later than 01.07.2001 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Open the official website of the Institute – ibps.in

2. Click on the IBPS Clerk Exam notification available on the homepage

3. Go to the New Registration link

4. Generate user ID and Password by entering your basic details.

5. Login using user ID and Password

6. Fill in the application form

7. Upload the required document

8. Make the application fee payment and download the receipt

