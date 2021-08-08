JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr Assistant, other posts at jkssb.nic.in, check details here

Jammu and Kashmir: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released notification for the recruitment of 329 Junior Assistants, Stock Assistants, Veterinary Pharmacists, and various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of JKSSB: jkssb.nic.in.

The application process has started on August 4 and will be concluded on September 6, 2021.

Vacancy details: Animal /Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department

Post: Junior Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 33

Education Qualification: Candidate must have a Graduation with Typing Speed

Post: Veterinary Pharmacist

No. of Vacancy: 116

Education Qualification: Candidate must have a Matric with Science

Post: Electrician

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Candidate must have an ITI Trained in Electrician

Post: Junior Stenographer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Graduation with Shorthand Speed

Post: Junior Librarian

No. of Vacancy: 01

Eligibility: Graduate with B.Lib Certificate

Post: Junior Grader

No. of Vacancy: 01

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric with Science

Post: Rakhoverseer

No. of Vacancy: 02

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric with Science

Post: Stock Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 125

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric with Science Subject.

Post: PBX Operator

No. of Vacancy: 01

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric /H.S. Certificate

Post: Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager/ Equivalent

No. of Vacancy: 06

Eligibility: Candidate must have done M.F.Sc or M.Sc Fisheries Management or M.Sc Zoology

Post: Deputy Inspector Fisheries/Equivalent

No. of Vacancy: 42

Eligibility: Candidate must have done a B.F.Sc or B.Sc Medical (Zoology) or B.Sc Industrial Fish and Fisheries

Application Fee: All the candidates have to pay Rs. 350/- which can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit, or Debit cards.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.

