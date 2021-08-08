JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr Assistant, other posts at jkssb.nic.in, check details here

Jammu and Kashmir: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released notification for the recruitment of 329 Junior Assistants, Stock Assistants, Veterinary Pharmacists, and various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of JKSSB: jkssb.nic.in.
The application process has started on August 4 and will be concluded on September 6, 2021.
Vacancy details: Animal /Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department
Post: Junior Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 33
Education Qualification: Candidate must have a Graduation with Typing Speed
Post: Veterinary Pharmacist
No. of Vacancy: 116
Education Qualification: Candidate must have a Matric with Science
Post: Electrician
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Candidate must have an ITI Trained in Electrician
Post: Junior Stenographer
No. of Vacancy: 01
Eligibility: Candidate must have a Graduation with Shorthand Speed
Post: Junior Librarian
No. of Vacancy: 01
Eligibility: Graduate with B.Lib Certificate
Post: Junior Grader
No. of Vacancy: 01
Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric with Science
Post: Rakhoverseer
No. of Vacancy: 02
Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric with Science
Post: Stock Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 125
Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric with Science Subject.
Post: PBX Operator
No. of Vacancy: 01
Eligibility: Candidate must have a Matric /H.S. Certificate
Post: Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager/ Equivalent
No. of Vacancy: 06
Eligibility: Candidate must have done M.F.Sc or M.Sc Fisheries Management or M.Sc Zoology
Post: Deputy Inspector Fisheries/Equivalent
No. of Vacancy: 42
Eligibility: Candidate must have done a B.F.Sc or B.Sc Medical (Zoology) or B.Sc Industrial Fish and Fisheries
Application Fee: All the candidates have to pay Rs. 350/- which can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit, or Debit cards.
Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.