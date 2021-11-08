India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for PA, SA, Postman and MTS posts, check details here

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guards and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota. The applications have been invited for the circles of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The department is looking to fill up to 262 vacancies through this recruitment process in different departments. The interested candidates who qualify for the positions can apply through the official website of the India Post.

The candidates are advised to check the detailed information about the recruitment process before applying for any particular post.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Circle: 25 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Madhya Pradesh Circle: 03 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Chhattisgarh Circle: 03 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Himachal Pradesh Circle: 15 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Odisha: 3 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Jharkhand Circle: 25 November 2021

ALSO READ | IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for over 4,000 vacancies on ibps.in, check details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy information

In Gujarat circle

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts

MTS - 61 Posts

In Madhya Pradesh circle

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts

MTS - 61 Posts

In Chhattisgarh circle

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 5 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 4 Posts

MTS - 3 Posts

In Himachal Pradesh circle

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 13 Posts

Postman/Mail Guard - 2 Posts

MTS - 3 Posts

In Jharkhand circle

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 6 Posts

Postman - 5 Posts

MTS - 8 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 18 to 27 years

Postman/Mail Guard - 18 to 27 years

MTS - 18 to 25 years

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Rs 25,500/- to Rs.81,100/- in level 4

Postman/Mail Guard - Rs 21,700/- to Rs.69,1001- in level 3

MTS - Rs 18,0001 to Rs.56,900l- in level 1

Live TV