India Post

India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for PA, SA, Postman and MTS posts, check details here

The candidates are advised to check the detailed information about the recruitment process before applying for any particular post. 

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guards and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota. The applications have been invited for the circles of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. 

The department is looking to fill up to 262 vacancies through this recruitment process in different departments. The interested candidates who qualify for the positions can apply through the official website of the India Post. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Circle: 25 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Madhya Pradesh Circle: 03 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Chhattisgarh Circle: 03 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Himachal Pradesh Circle: 15 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Odisha: 3 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Jharkhand Circle: 25 November 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy information

In Gujarat circle

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant  - 71 Posts
  • Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts
  • MTS - 61 Posts

In Madhya Pradesh circle

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant  - 71 Posts
  • Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts
  • MTS - 61 Posts

In Chhattisgarh circle

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant  - 5 Posts
  • Postman/Mail Guard - 4 Posts
  • MTS - 3 Posts

In Himachal Pradesh circle

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant  - 13 Posts
  • Postman/Mail Guard - 2 Posts
  • MTS - 3 Posts

In Jharkhand circle

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 6 Posts
  • Postman - 5 Posts
  • MTS - 8 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Detailed notifications

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant  - 18 to 27 years
  • Postman/Mail Guard - 18 to 27 years
  • MTS - 18 to 25 years

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant  - Rs 25,500/- to Rs.81,100/- in level 4 
  • Postman/Mail Guard - Rs 21,700/- to Rs.69,1001- in level 3 
  • MTS - Rs 18,0001 to Rs.56,900l- in level 1

