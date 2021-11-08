India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for PA, SA, Postman and MTS posts, check details here

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications for recruitment of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guards and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota. The applications have been invited for the circles of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.
The department is looking to fill up to 262 vacancies through this recruitment process in different departments. The interested candidates who qualify for the positions can apply through the official website of the India Post.
The candidates are advised to check the detailed information about the recruitment process before applying for any particular post.
India Post Recruitment 2021: Important dates
- Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Circle: 25 November 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Madhya Pradesh Circle: 03 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Chhattisgarh Circle: 03 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Himachal Pradesh Circle: 15 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Odisha: 3 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Jharkhand Circle: 25 November 2021
India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy information
In Gujarat circle
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts
- MTS - 61 Posts
In Madhya Pradesh circle
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts
- MTS - 61 Posts
In Chhattisgarh circle
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 5 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 4 Posts
- MTS - 3 Posts
In Himachal Pradesh circle
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 13 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 2 Posts
- MTS - 3 Posts
In Jharkhand circle
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 6 Posts
- Postman - 5 Posts
- MTS - 8 Posts
India Post Recruitment 2021 Detailed notifications
India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 18 to 27 years
- Postman/Mail Guard - 18 to 27 years
- MTS - 18 to 25 years
India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Rs 25,500/- to Rs.81,100/- in level 4
- Postman/Mail Guard - Rs 21,700/- to Rs.69,1001- in level 3
- MTS - Rs 18,0001 to Rs.56,900l- in level 1