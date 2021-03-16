हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Post Recruitment

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy announced for various posts, check details, apply at appost.in

The last date for submission of the application forms is April 7

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy announced for various posts, check details, apply at appost.in
File photo

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications to fill a total of 1421 gramin dak sevak (GDS) posts in the Kerala postal circles. Interested candidates can find the application forms for the same on the official website, appost.in . 

The last date for submission of the forms is April 7. Candidates can also apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 going to https://indiapostgdsonline.in/gdsonlinec3p6/reference.aspx.

Through this recruitment drive (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021), candidates will be hired for the jobs of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevaks in various cities of Kerala such as Calicut, Trivendrum, Idukki etc.

Check Community wise Consolidation of Posts:

UR– 784 posts
EWS– 167 posts
OBC – 297 posts
PWD-A – 11 posts
PWD-B– 22 posts
PWD-C – 19 posts
PWD-D– 2 posts
SC – 105 posts
ST – 14 posts

Total-1421

Follow These Steps to Apply:

1. Registration:  Candidate needs to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number

2. Fee Payment: UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment.

– In case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from the candidate’s bank account, candidates can await upto 72 Hours for settlement.

– Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

3. Apply Online

Fill the application.

Upload required documents.

Submit Post preferences.

Preview and take print out.

Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of application.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Post RecruitmentIndia Post Recruitment 2021India Post Jobs
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, apply for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Must Watch

PT9M39S

Maharashtra: Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena for supporting Sachin Vaze