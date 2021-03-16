India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy announced for various posts, check details, apply at appost.in

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications to fill a total of 1421 gramin dak sevak (GDS) posts in the Kerala postal circles. Interested candidates can find the application forms for the same on the official website, appost.in .

The last date for submission of the forms is April 7. Candidates can also apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 going to https://indiapostgdsonline.in/gdsonlinec3p6/reference.aspx.

Through this recruitment drive (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021), candidates will be hired for the jobs of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevaks in various cities of Kerala such as Calicut, Trivendrum, Idukki etc.

Check Community wise Consolidation of Posts:

UR– 784 posts

EWS– 167 posts

OBC – 297 posts

PWD-A – 11 posts

PWD-B– 22 posts

PWD-C – 19 posts

PWD-D– 2 posts

SC – 105 posts

ST – 14 posts

Total-1421

Follow These Steps to Apply:

1. Registration: Candidate needs to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number

2. Fee Payment: UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment.

– In case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from the candidate’s bank account, candidates can await upto 72 Hours for settlement.

– Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

3. Apply Online

Fill the application.

Upload required documents.

Submit Post preferences.

Preview and take print out.

Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of application.