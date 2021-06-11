Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Notification out for 350 vacancies, know eligibility, important dates

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard under the Ministry of Defense has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Mechanical. Indian Coast Guard is to be recruited in the 01/2022 batch for a total of 350 vacancies of all three posts. Candidates applying for these posts will be able to apply through an online application form made available at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The recruitment notification for the Indian Coast Guard can be viewed here. The application process will start on July 2 and will continue till July 16, 2021.

According to Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification 2021, candidates who have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics subjects from a recognized board are eligible to apply for the posts of Sailor (General Duty). At the same time, for the posts of Sailor (Domestic Branch), candidates need to have passed 10th. On the other hand, for mechanical posts candidates must have passed 10th from a recognized board.

Candidates age should be between 18 years to 22 years for Sailor (General Duty) and Mechanical posts. It implies that the candidates must have been born not earlier than 1st February 2000 and not later than 31st January 2004. Similarly, candidates for the posts of Sailor (DB) must have been born not earlier than 1st April 2000 and not later than 31st March 2004.

Posts offered in the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021:

- Sailor (General Duty) – 260 Posts

- Sailor (Domestic Branch) – 50 Posts

- Mechanical (Mechanical) – 20 Posts

- Mechanical (Electrical) – 13 Posts

- Mechanical (Electronics) – 7 Posts

For any other information, candidates are suggestted to visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

