Income Tax Department Recruitment: Hurry! Apply for Income Tax Assistant and other posts, check details

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department has issued notification for recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to various posts across Delhi region. The Income Tax Department is recruiting 21 posts to Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff, it said in an official statement.

The last day to apply is November 15, 2021. However, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply till November 30, 2021.

The applicant must post valid and required documents addressed to the following name and address:- The Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002. For further details check below how to apply.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Posts avaliable

Total vacancies- 21 posts

* Tax Assistant- 11

* Stenographer- 5

* Multi-Tasking Staff- 5

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- Eligible candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Applicant must enclose attested copies of the following certificates:

- Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age.

- Certificates of Educational qualifications.

- Sports/games certificates

- Copy of Aadhar Card

- SC/ST/OBC caste certificate (If required).

- Latest colored photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age

Candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation.

