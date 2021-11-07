job-alert-income-tax-department-recruitment-2021-applications-invited-for-sarkari-naukri-income-tax-assistant-and-other-posts-check-eligibility-age-and-other-details-incometaxdelhi-org

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department is loking to recruit meritorious sportspersons for vacancies to various posts across Dlehi region. In an official statement, the Income Tax Department said it is recruiting 21 posts to Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff.

The official notification states that the last day to apply is November 15, 2021. But, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply till November 30, 2021.

DIRECT LINK HERE

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 21 posts

* Tax Assistant- 11

* Stenographer- 5

* Multi-Tasking Staff- 5

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Job Criteria

Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- Eligible candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age details

Candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Applicant must enclose attested copies of the following certificates:

- Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age.

- Certificates of Educational qualifications.

- Sports/games certificates

- Copy of Aadhar Card

- SC/ST/OBC caste certificate (If required).

- Latest colored photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

The application must be addressed to the following name and address:- The Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.

