हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax department

job-alert-income-tax-department-recruitment-2021-applications-invited-for-sarkari-naukri-income-tax-assistant-and-other-posts-check-eligibility-age-and-other-details-incometaxdelhi-org

The Income Tax Department is inviting application from meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to various posts. The recruitment is for Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff posts across Delhi Region. 

job-alert-income-tax-department-recruitment-2021-applications-invited-for-sarkari-naukri-income-tax-assistant-and-other-posts-check-eligibility-age-and-other-details-incometaxdelhi-org
File photo

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department is loking to recruit meritorious sportspersons for vacancies to various posts across Dlehi region. In an official statement, the Income Tax Department said it is recruiting 21 posts to Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff.  

The official notification states that the last day to apply is November 15, 2021. But, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply till November 30, 2021. 

DIRECT LINK HERE

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Total vacancies- 21 posts 

* Tax Assistant- 11
* Stenographer- 5
* Multi-Tasking Staff- 5 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Job Criteria

Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- Eligible candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age details

Candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation. 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Applicant must enclose attested copies of the following certificates:

- Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age.
- Certificates of Educational qualifications.
- Sports/games certificates 
- Copy of Aadhar Card
- SC/ST/OBC caste certificate (If required).
- Latest colored photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

The application must be addressed to the following name and address:-  The Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income Tax departmentIT Department Recruitment 2021Jobscareer
Next
Story

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 250 posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT23M55S

All-India report of Zika virus cases in India