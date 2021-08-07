LIC recruitment: Apply for 218 vacancies for AE and AAO positions, check exam date, other details

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recently announced the latest exam date for its recruitment for the positions of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO).

The exams were scheduled to take place on April 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the sudden hit of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. This recruitment drive aims to fill in 218 positions.

Now, the exam will be held on August 28, 2021, and the interested applicants have been advised by the company to visit the official website for further updates - licindia.in.

Exam format

The interested candidates will have to appear for the LIC AE, AAO preliminary exam which will consist of multiple-choice questions-based (MCQs).

The MCQs will have 100 questions which will be available in both Hindi and English and the duration will be one hour One has to score a minimum of 18 marks in reasoning, 10 in English and 18 in quantitative aptitude

Candidates will get 20 minutes for each section

Candidates that clear the preliminary exam will be called to give the main exam for which the date will be announced later on the main website.

Main Exam format

The main exam usually consists of both MCQs and descriptive type questions which will be 300 marks in total

The ones who clear all the exams including the interview, document verification and a medical test will be hired.

Hired candidates will receive a salary of Rs 57,000 per month with additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim LTC, gratuity, etc.

Live TV