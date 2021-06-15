National Security Guard: How are 'Black Cat Commandos' selected? Check NSG salary here

New Delhi: We often see 'Black Cat Commandos' deployed in the security of VIPs that are apart from Army personnel. These are the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, the toughest soldiers selected through the toughest of processes. Even in the 26/11 terrorist attack, these commandos took control of the situation in the end.

Many youth would aspire to become a black cat commando. But it is a tough nut to crack.

Black Cat Commando or NSG Selection Process:

National Security Guard was formed in the year 1984 to provide protection to some of the very important people of the country, including the Prime Minister.

When it comes to selection, there is no direct recruitment process. For this, soldiers are selected from troops of army and paramilitary forces. About 53 percent of the selection is done from the Indian Army. Apart from this, 47 percent of commandos are selected from four paramilitary forces i.e. CRPF, ITBP, RAF and BSF.

NSG Training:

The commandos undergo an extremely strenuous training of 90 days. Initially one has to pass an examination for the election which is actually a week of rigorous training. It is said that 80 percent of the jawans fail in this. Only 20 per cent reach the next stage. By the last round of tests, this number comes down to 15 percent.

After the final selection the toughest round begins. This is a 90-day training session. During this both physical and mental training is given. It is said that the soldiers whose qualification is 40 percent at the beginning of training, reach 90 percent by the end of the training. Training is also provided for Battle Assault Obstruction Course and Counter Terrorist Conditioning Course. Lastly, there is a psychological test.

NSG Salary:

The salary of NSG commandos ranges from Rs 84,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The average salary is around Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Apart from this, certain allowances are also offered.

