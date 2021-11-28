NTPC Recruitment 2021: Last few days to apply for Executive posts on ntpc.co.in, details here

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for Executive posts, Interested candidates can apply on the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in.

Candidates must hurry as the last day to submit the online application is November 30, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 15 posts in the organization.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 5 posts

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 10 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit is 35 years for Executive (Hydro) Mechanical as well as Executive (Hydro) Civil.

Read the official notification HERE for more details.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be based on interview. “In order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, if so required, the Management reserved the right to conduct online screening/ shortlisting/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement,” the official notiifcatio read.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For General/ EWS/ OBC category, candidates have to pay a non refundable registration fee of Rs 300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

