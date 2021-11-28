हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC recruitment

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Last few days to apply for Executive posts on ntpc.co.in, details here

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Candidates must hurry as the last day to submit the online application is November 30, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Last few days to apply for Executive posts on ntpc.co.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for Executive posts, Interested candidates can apply on the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. 

Candidates must hurry as the last day to submit the online application is November 30, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 15 posts in the organization. 

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: 5 posts 

Executive (Hydro) Civil: 10 posts 

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit is 35 years for Executive (Hydro) Mechanical as well as Executive (Hydro) Civil. 

Read the official notification HERE for more details

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be based on interview. “In order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, if so required, the Management reserved the right to conduct online screening/ shortlisting/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement,” the official notiifcatio read. 

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For General/ EWS/ OBC category, candidates have to pay a non refundable registration fee of Rs 300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2021NTPCNational Thermal Power Corporation
Next
Story

IAF AFCAT 2022: Registration for over 300 posts begins on Dec 1, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M15S

PM Modi to discuss Corona with Uddhav Thackeray through video conferencing