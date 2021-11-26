हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSPCL Recruitment

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 600 Lineman vacancies at pspcl.in, details here

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: The last day to submit the online application is December 15, 2021. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited applications for Apprenticeship Training of Lineman. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at  pspcl.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill 600 vacancies in PSPCL. The last day to submit the online application is December 15, 2021. 

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

General    366 posts

SC            150 posts

BC            60 posts

PWD (Deaf only) 24 posts

The official notification read, “Preference will be given to Punjab resident/domicile candidates and if above candidates are not available, the other state candidates will be considered.”

Direct link to official notification HERE. 

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be ITI in WIREMAN or ELECTRICIAN Trade . The certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/ScVT. 

Training period

One year period (as per Apprenticeship Act 1961, Apprenticeship Rules 1992 as amended from time to time). 

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be based on merit basis. "The merit will be made as of Wireman or per marks obtained in ITI Electrician trade. The 2 decimal percentage marks obtained shall be rounded off to nearest digit for preparing the merit. No weightage shall be given for higher qualifications," the notification said. 

