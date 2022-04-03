हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC recruitment

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Executive posts on careers.ntpc.co.in, details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The last day to submit the application forms is April 8. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for several Executive posts on careers.ntpc.co.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited applications for various Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. 

The last day to submit the application forms is April 8. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 55 vacancies in NTPC. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M)      50 posts

Executive (Operations – Power Trading)                      4 posts

 Executive (Business Development – Power Trading)        1 post

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for the candidates is 35 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M): A degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics or Instrumentation Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. 

Executive (Operations – Power Trading) and Executive (Business Development – Power Trading): A degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering degree with 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. 

For more details, read the official notification HERE

Tags:
NTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2022NTPC Limited
