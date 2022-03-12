हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC recruitment 2022: Several executive trainee vacancies announced, check salary, other details

NTPC recruitment 2022: The last day to apply for executive trainee posts is March 21, 2022. 

NTPC recruitment 2022: Several executive trainee vacancies announced, check salary, other details
Representational image

NTPC Limited has invited applications to hire professionals for various executive trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. 

The last day to apply is March 21, 2022. The NTPC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 60 executive trainee posts.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA)  20 posts

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin)   10 posts

Executive Trainee-HR                              30 posts

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. Direct link to official notification HERE

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on March 21, 2022.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at ntpc.co.in. 

2. Click on career link on the homepage. 

3. Select the desired post and fill out the application form. 

4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference. 

ALSO READTNUSRB SI recruitment 2022: Apply for 444 posts, check salary, other details here

