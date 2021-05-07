Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 Assistant Mechanic posts, check interview dates

Oil India Limited has invited eligible and interested candidates to appear for walk-in interviews for Assistant Mechanic and other posts.
Eligible candidates who want to appear for the interview round can check the official notice on the official site of Oil India on oil-india.com. The interview round will begin on May 24 and will end on June 22, 2021.
Interested candidates should submit the necessary documents on the date of interview to appear for Walk-in-Practical or Skill Test cum Personal Assessment.
Check below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.
Interview Dates and Vacancy Details
Contractual Drilling Headman
Date - May 24, 2021
4 Posts
Contractual Drilling Rigman
Date - May 27, 2021
5 Posts
Contractual Electrical Supervisor
Date - May 31, 2021
5 Posts
Contractual Chemical Assistant
Date - June 3, 2021
10 Posts
Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician
Date - June 7, 2021
10 Posts
Contractual Drilling Topman
Date - June 10, 2021
17 Posts
Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump
Date - June 14, 2021
17 Posts
Contractual Gas Logger
Date - June 17, 2021
20 Posts
Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE
Date - June 22, 2021
31 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.
Selection process
The selection of candidates will be done through practical or skill test cum personal assessments.
The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessments will be minimum 50%.
Final selection from among the candidates who have appeared and secured the pass marks of minimum 50% in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment will be only on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the test.