ONGC Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at ongcindia.com; Direct link to apply, details here

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the recruitment of HR Executive and Public Relations Officer posts. The company is looking to fill up 21 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com. It may be noted that the registration process for the ONGC Recruitment 2022 has already commenced from December 15, 2021, and will close on January 4, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The registration process commenced from December 15, 2021.

The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is January 4, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

HR Executive: 15

Public Relations Officer: 6

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Unreserved/EWS: 30 years

OBC (NCL): 33 years

SC/ST: 35 years

PWBD:40 years

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Education Qualification

HR Executive post- Candidates must have an MBA with specialization in personnel management/HRD/HRM with a minimum of 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or a minimum of 2 years full-time post-graduate diploma in PMR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks.

Public Relations Officer post- Candidates must have a Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations/Journalism/Mass Communication with a minimum of 60%.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details of the recruitment drive here- Detailed Notification

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved candidates such as General, EWS, and OBC are required to pay Rs 300 as application fee, while candidates belonging to the reserved categories are exempted from this.

Apply Online For ONGC Recruitment 2022 Here

