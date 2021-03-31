हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Public Service Commission

PPSC JE recruitment 2021: Check last date, apply for 125 vacancies at ppsc.gov.in

The last date for submitting the online application form is April 20 and the application fee can be paid till April 27.

File photo

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications from candidates for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil) in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the 125 vacant posts at PPSC website ppsc.gov.in.

The last date for submitting the online application form is April 20 and the application fee can be paid till April 27.

Eligibility criteria

- Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

- A candidate should possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from the State Board of Technical Education or its equivalent higher qualification. Punjabi of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent standard is essential.

Recruitment exam

PPSC will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to these posts tentatively in May 2021 details of which can be seen in the ‘General information for the candidates’ of each post available on the website. Candidates will be recruited on the basis of the written exam.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 2,500. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Punjab Public Service CommissionPPSC recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Jobs
