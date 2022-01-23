Railway Recruitment 2022: Notification released for various vacancies on rrcser.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The South Eastern Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates against sports quota. The South Eastern Railway is looking to fill 21 posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official site of RRC South Eastern Railway on rrcser.co.in. The registration process will begin on January 3 and will end on February 2, 2022.

It may be noted that the candidates need to note that the last date to apply for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshwadeep is till February 11, 2022.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification here- Detailed Notification

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates must note that the selection will be based upon performance in sports trails followed by certificate (sports and educational) verification by a duly constituted recruitment committee of this railway.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The examination fees for UR/OBC is Rs 500 and for SC/ST/PwD category candidates is Rs 250. The candidates will have to get a bank draft/ IPO issued in favour of FA&CAO, South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach-700043, payable at GPO/ Kolkata to apply.

Live TV