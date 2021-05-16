SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application date extended till THIS date, check details here

New Delhi: State Bank of India has extended the last date for the registration process of SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 to June 2021. The State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment drive has 5237 vacancies at the clerical level in its various branches across the nation. All the interested candidates who had applied for the Junior Associate posts (Customer support and sales) can visit the official website https://sbi.co.in/. The last date to apply for the recruitment was May 17, 2021. Now, this deadline is extended up to May 20, 2021.

According to the official notification released by the State Bank of India (SBI), the last date for filling online applications and payment of fees has been extended up to May 20, 2021.

The last date for filing online applications and payment of fees has been extended up to May 20, 2021. The bank has also issued the guidelines for the production of the “Income and Asset Certificate” by EWS candidates.

"The EWS candidates are required to produce for verification, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year as per the extant DoPT guidelines, on the date of document verification, which shall be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates by the Bank. Hence, the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ for the relevant financial year can be obtained by the candidate on or before the date of document verification. No request for extension of time for the production of ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ beyond the said date shall be entertained and if a candidate fails to produce the ‘Income & Assets Certificate’ on the date of document verification, he/she will not be considered for appointment in the Bank for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & sales)," the official notification reads.

Candidates can go through the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification here.

The candidates are required to have a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. The candidates that are in their final year/ semester of their degree program can also apply for the post.

The selection process for the State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Recruitment 2021 will consist of an online test (Preliminary and Main examination) and a test of specified opted local language.

The starting of the online registration of applications will start on April 27, 2021. The last date of application registration is May 17, 2021, which is now extended to May 20, 2021.

Candidates who get selected for the job will get a payment on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920.

