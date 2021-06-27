SBI Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Engineer (Fire) or Fire officer posts, check details

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon conclude the online application process for Engineer (Fire) or Fire officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in, till June 28 (Monday). The application process began on June 15, 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies to the post of engineer/fire.

Vacancy details:

Post: Fire Officer/Engineer

No. of Vacancy: 16

Pay Scale: 23700 – 42020/-



SBI Engineer (Fire) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Age: 40 years as of 31/12/2020



Educational Qualification:

1. BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR

2. B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/AICTE approved institution OR

3. Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR

4. Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.



The notification also added that only those candidates will be eligible for the post who are well skilled in fire safety norms and state/ central government rules and regulations in fire safety and security. Fire Prevention and Protection System knowledge such as Hydrant System, Fire Detection System, Sprinkler System etc, is must. Additionally, he/ She should also have knowledge of evacuation problems and Fire audits.

