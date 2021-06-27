हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI Recruitment 2021

SBI Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Engineer (Fire) or Fire officer posts, check details

The online application process for the recruitment of Engineer (Fire) or Fire officer posts in the State Bank of India (SBI) will end on June 28.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Engineer (Fire) or Fire officer posts, check details
Representational image

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon conclude the online application process for Engineer (Fire) or Fire officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in, till June 28 (Monday). The application process began on June 15, 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies to the post of engineer/fire.

Vacancy details:

Post: Fire Officer/Engineer   

No. of Vacancy: 16         

Pay Scale: 23700 – 42020/-
 
SBI Engineer (Fire) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Age: 40 years as of 31/12/2020
 
Educational Qualification:

1. BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR

2. B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc.  (Fire) from UGC recognised university/AICTE approved institution OR

3. Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR

4. Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur. 
 
The notification also added that only those candidates will be eligible for the post who are well skilled in fire safety norms and state/ central government rules and regulations in fire safety and security. Fire Prevention and Protection System knowledge such as Hydrant System, Fire Detection System, Sprinkler System etc, is must. Additionally, he/ She should also have knowledge of evacuation problems and Fire audits.

ALSO READ: UPSC ESE prelims 2021 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBI Recruitment 2021Government jobsBank jobsState Bank of India (SBI)SBI recruitmentbank job vacancysbi bank jobs
Next
Story

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 128 Assistant Professor posts in medical colleges out, check here

Must Watch

PT5M37S

8 suspected Bangladeshi women arrested in Bengaluru