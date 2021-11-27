SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results announced at ssc.nic.in, scorecard to be released on December 3

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the CGL Tier 1 exam can check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who clear Tier 1 will be qualified to appear in the Tier-II examination. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020 was conducted from August 13 till August 24, 2021.

Notedly, marks of the qualified, non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers will be made available on SSC’s website from December 3. Candidates require their registration No./Roll no. and registered password to check their marks from December 3 to 24.

Separate cut-offs will be released for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).

The admit cards of those who qualify will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days ahead of the Tier-II exam.

CGL (tier-II and tier-III) exams, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6 respectively.

