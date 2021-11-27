हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC CGL Tier 1 result

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results announced at ssc.nic.in, scorecard to be released on December 3

CGL Tier 1 exam 2020: Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers will be made available on SSC’s website from December 3. 

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results announced at ssc.nic.in, scorecard to be released on December 3
Representational image

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the CGL Tier 1 exam can check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. 

Candidates who clear Tier 1 will be qualified to appear in the Tier-II examination. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020 was conducted from August 13 till August 24, 2021.

Notedly, marks of the qualified, non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers will be made available on SSC’s website from December 3. Candidates require their registration No./Roll no. and registered password to check their marks from December 3 to 24. 

Separate cut-offs will be released for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).

The admit cards of those who qualify will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days ahead of the Tier-II exam. 

CGL (tier-II and tier-III) exams, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6 respectively. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSC CGL Tier 1 resultSSC CGL Tier 1 result 2020SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020SSC CGL Tier 1 exam
Next
Story

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 600 Lineman vacancies at pspcl.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M36S

DNA: What India learnt from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks?