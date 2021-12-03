SSC CGL Tier I 2020: Marks, final answer key expected soon at ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Result 2020 marks and final answer key soon. Candidates who appeared for Tier I exam can check their marks and the final answer key on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

The marks of the qualified, non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers will be made available on SSC’s website from December 3, the Commission had said earlier. Candidates require their registration No./Roll no. and registered password to check their marks from December 3 to 24.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 result were declared in late November. Those candidates who qualified Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II and Tier III examination. The admit cards of the qualified students will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days ahead of the Tier-II exam.

CGL (tier-II and tier-III) exams, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6 respectively.

