SSC

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, direct link to check, other details here

Candidates can check their Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police result using the direct link and steps given here or on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, direct link to check, other details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020 on its official website- ssc.nic.in on Wednesday (December 15, 2021). 

Candidates who appeared for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 examination can check the result on ssc.nic.in.

It may be noted that a total of 5,690 candidates have been cleared the examination out of 67,740 candidates who were shortlisted to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification, as per the official notice

SSC Constable Final Result 2020 (Delhi Police): Steps to check 

Step 1. Visit the official site of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Enter the required credentials and login via home page. 

Step 3. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4. Check the result, personal information and download it.

Step 5. Take a print out and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Direct link to check result here 

Candidates need to note that the detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the finally selected in the aforesaid recruitment will be conducted by Delhi Police.

Candidates who secure merit in this list, are now eligible to fill 5,846 vacancies in the organisation. The paper I of this exam was held from November 27, 2020 to December 16, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Tags:
SSCSSC recruitmentssc.nic.inSSC Constable RecruitmentDelhi Police Recruitment
