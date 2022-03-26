SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Over 3,500 vacancies announced at ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced over 3,500 vacancies of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) and has invited applications from interested candidates.

As per a notice issued on SSC's official website (https://ssc.nic.in), the online application process has started on March 22 and will continue till April end.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Tentative vacancies for the posts are as under:

MTS: Will be intimated later

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 3,603

SSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit for MTS and Havaldar vacancies

As on 01-01-2022, 18-25 years for MTS

As on 01-01-2022, 18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue, and few posts of MTS in various departments.

SSC MTS, Havildar Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Last date and time for receipt of online applications -- 30-04-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment -- 02-05-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan -- 03-05-2022 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) -- 04-05-2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges -- 05-05-2022 to 09-05-2022 (23:00)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) -- July 2022

Dates of Paper-II Examination (Descriptive) -- To be notified later

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to send their applications through ONLINE mode using the SSC's website at https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS, Havildar Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The fee payable is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Candidates are advised to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date.

Click to check more recruitment stories

Live TV