SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Over 3,500 vacancies announced at ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC Recruitment 2022

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: The last date for receipt of online applications is April 30.

The online application process has started on March 22 (Representational image)

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced over 3,500 vacancies of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) and has invited applications from interested candidates.

As per a notice issued on SSC's official website (https://ssc.nic.in), the online application process has started on March 22 and will continue till April end.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Tentative vacancies for the posts are as under:

  • MTS: Will be intimated later
  • Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 3,603

SSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit for MTS and Havaldar vacancies

  • As on 01-01-2022, 18-25 years for MTS
  • As on 01-01-2022, 18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue, and few posts of MTS in various departments.

SSC MTS, Havildar Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications -- 30-04-2022 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment -- 02-05-2022 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan -- 03-05-2022 (23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) -- 04-05-2022
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges -- 05-05-2022 to 09-05-2022 (23:00)
  • Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) -- July 2022
  • Dates of Paper-II Examination (Descriptive) -- To be notified later

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to send their applications through ONLINE mode using the SSC's website at https://ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS, Havildar Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The fee payable is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

Candidates are advised to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date.

