Representational image

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is seeking to hire Executive Officer, Grade-IV vacancies in Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. Candidates can apply through the official website on tnpsc.gov.in on or before June 18, 2022. The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 36 posts. As per the official TNPSC notification, “Only persons professing Hindu Religion as required by ‘Section 10’ of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 (Tamil Nadu Act, 22 of 1959) are eligible to apply.” 

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 150 as application fees. 

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Rs 19,500 – 71900 (Level-8) 

TNPSC recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake a written examination. The exam will be conducted on September 11, 2022 in 11 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments, a tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method," the notification said. 

Direct link to the official notification HERE.

