CRPF Cobra commando thrashed, chained by Karnataka's Belgavi police for not wearing mask; outrage on social media

Bengaluru: In an unfortunate incident, a CRPF Cobra commando was allegedly humiliated, thrashed and then chained by Karnataka's Belagavi policeman after he was found on the street without wearing a protective mask amid the lockdown.

A Twitter user shared a photo of commando Sachin Sunil Sawant chained at Belagavi police station after which anger erupted on social media and many condemned the inhuman act and the unfair treatment meted out to jawan.

According to a source, the CRPF commando was on a leave and at his home in the Chikkodi Taluk village in Belagavi. On April 23, he was cleaning his bike when he was interrupted by a policeman for not wearing a mask. The source added that while Sawant told kept telling the cop that he is a CRPF Cobra commando, the police personnel continued to beat him and even tore his clothes. The police personnel then paraded the commando barefoot to the police station with chains in his feet.

On the other hand, the Belagavi police said that the commando misbehaved with the police and assaulted the cop on duty following which they arrested him.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has raised the matter with the Karnataka police chief and wrote a letter, that read, "We have taken up the case with the state police chief of Karnataka. Tuesday his bail plea case is coming before the court. CRPF too shall be in court through a local officer. Thereafter investigation shall be followed up to take it to the logical conclusion."