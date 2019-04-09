Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency

Dharwad is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Dharwad will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23. The constituency was created after the delimitation in 2008.

Dharwad parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad-East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad-West, Kalghatgi and Shiggaon Honnali.

In both the elections that have been held since the constituency was created, the seat has gone into Bharatiya Janata Party's kitty.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pralhad Joshi had bagged 446786 votes to win the election. At the second spot was Congress leader Manjunath Channappa Kunnur with 309,123 votes.

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pralhad Joshi defeated his nearest rival by 111,657 votes. While Pralhad Joshi bagegd 543,395 votes, Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni secured 431,738 votes.

In Dharwad, 71.58 per cent or 1041470 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 17 contestants who were in the fray, 15 of them lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again nominated Pralhad Joshi while Congress has named Vinay Kulkarni for the Dharwad seat. Janata Dal (United)'s Gurappa Totad and Bahujan Samaj Party's Irappa Harijan Urf Madar are also in the fray.