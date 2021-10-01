हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

Karnataka BJP to meet on October 3 to discuss upcoming by-polls

A core committee meeting will be held on October 3 to discuss the party's strategy and candidates for upcoming by-polls.

Karnataka BJP to meet on October 3 to discuss upcoming by-polls
Image credits: Zeenews

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP core committee will meet on October 3 to discuss the party's strategy and candidates for the coming by-polls to Sindgi and Hangal assembly segments.

The by-polls will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

"Arun Singh (BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka) is coming to the state. On October 3 there will be a core committee meeting and on that day all matters related to the by-polls will be discussed," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

According to BJP sources, candidates are likely to be finalized that day and will be sent to the high command for approval.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Manguli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

While the filling of nominations began today, October 8 is the last day for it. Scrutiny will take place on October 11. October 13 is the last day for withdrawal.

This being the first polls for assembly seats after Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister, it is being seen as a test for him.

Congress has already finalized M C Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindagi, and according to sources, former MLC Srinivas Mane may be fielded from Hangal.
JD(S) has already announced Niyaz Shaik as its candidate for Hangal but is yet to finalize a candidate for Sindgi.

Tags:
BJPBhartiya Janata PartyKarnataka
