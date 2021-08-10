हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams: 99.9 per cent students passed, says Education Minister

The education minister also addressed questions of reopening of schools for Class 9-12 students from August 2 amidst the prevalence of the pandemic.

Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams: 99.9 per cent students passed, says Education Minister
File photo

Bengaluru: Hours after the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) got declared, State Minister informed that 99.9 per cent of the students of Class 10 have passed SSLC exams in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "99.9 per cent of the students have passed SSLC exams. The results proved that students had worked hard and took the exams seriously. 13 per cent of students were given grace marks."

Addressing questions of reopening of schools for Class 9-12 students from August 2 amidst the prevalence of the pandemic, the minister said, "Chief Minister held several meetings (on reopening schools) with concerned people. Schools have to be started. We are taking all extra care. We are also thinking of reopening primary schools as well."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on August 6 said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the new guidelines, the weekend curfew will be in effect from 9 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays, beginning August 6 to 16.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnataka SSLCKarnataka SSLC results 2021SSLC Class 10 resultsKSEEBKSEEB SSLC Class 10 resultskarresults.nic.in
Next
Story

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: KSEEB announces results, check important details

Must Watch

PT5M43S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day