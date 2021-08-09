हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka SSLC Result

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results to be announced today: know when, where to check marks

The results will also be sent to individual students through SMS.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results to be announced today: know when, where to check marks
File photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka board`s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (class 10) examinations results will be declared at 3.30 p.m. on Monday (August) on its official websites.

Students can access their marksheet and download it once the results are declared at the state board’s main website - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The results will also be sent to individual students through SMS.

Here is how students can download the marksheet:

Visit the official websites, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, enter the login details and submit

Karnataka SSLC result will be displayed on screen

Candidates can now download the result-cum-marksheet for future reference

Amid COVID fears, the KSEEB was forced to conduct SSLC examinations in absence of ‘proper assessment’ as the state had decided to promote class 9 students in 2019-20 to class 10 without holding examinations after the sudden outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

In absence of proper yardstick to assess the students, the KSEEB opted to conduct this year`s examinations differently from the regular offline exams.

This time, all SSLC/class 10 students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet and wrote the exams in two days - July 19 was reserved for core subjects (Maths, Science and Social science) and on July 22 examinations for language subjects were held.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Tags:
Karnataka SSLC ResultKarnataka class 10 board resultsClass 10 board results
