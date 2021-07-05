Karnataka to re-open malls and shopping complexes from today, check what's open and what's closed

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka Government has decided to ease restrictions from Monday (July 5, 2021).

The measures have come into effect from 6 AM and will be in place for the next 15 days where certain activities including re-opening of malls and religious places have been permitted. The state government has lifted the weekend curfew and has also relaxed the night curfew timings. Now, the night curfew in Karnataka will be from 9 PM to 5 AM, instead of 7 PM to 5 AM.

Check what's open in Karnataka

-- Shops, restaurants, malls and private offices can reopen with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

-- Religious places allowed to open only for Darshan and no sevas will be allowed.

-- Swimming pools permitted for competitive training purposes.

-- Marriages and family functions are allowed to be conducted involving not more than 100 people.

-- Cremation and funerals are allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

-- Public transport allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

Check what's closed in Karnataka

-- Theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed.

-- All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations are banned.

-- All educational intuitions, tutorials and colleges will remain closed.

The COVID-19-related restrictions came into effect in Karnataka on April 27 and were subsequently made stringent from May 10 due to rising coronavirus infections. The state reported 1,564 new cases and 59 deaths on Sunday. There are now 44,846 active cases in Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)

