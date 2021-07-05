Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka among states easing COVID-19 curbs from today, check full list here

New Delhi: India has witnessed a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with 43,071 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. As the country’s daily positivity rate declining to 2.34 percent, many states and union territories have issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines, relaxations and restrictions which will come into effect from Monday (July 5, 2021).

A few states, however, have decided to extend the COVID-induced lockdown curbs till there is a further dip in the cases and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Take a look at which states are planning to extend lockdown or further initiate the unlock process from today:

Delhi:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued a new set of guidelines for the national capital Sunday (July 4, 2021) and decided to reopen stadium and sports complexes with no spectators from Monday (July 5, 2021).

However, cinema halls, theatre, multiplexes, banquet halls, social and political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks will remain closed, PTI reported. Here’s complete list:

All essential activities will remain fully operational in the city.

All shops in markets, malls in the national capital can open.

Weekly markets have already been allowed to open.

Government/private offices are allowed to resume operations.

Cinema halls, theatres, spas to remain shut in the city.

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes can operate at 50 percent capacity while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

Marriage halls, banquet halls and hotels have also been allowed to hold weddings with 50 people in attendance.

Ceremonies with a maximum of 50 guests are allowed.

Restaurants and bars can operate at 50 percent capacity.

Delhi metros can also operate at 50 percent capacity.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes to remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (July 2) further eased the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. According to the new guidelines, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and sports stadiums to open from next week with strict protocols in place. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday (July 5). Here’s complete list:

The state government has permitted the opening of malls, restaurants, bars, and street food stalls, subject to a maximum of 50% occupancy.

The night curfew timings were also altered to allow for two additional hours, new timings now being from 9 pm to 7 am.

The weekend curfew also will also continue, from 9 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Haryana:

The Haryana government on Sunday (July 4, 2021) decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for another week till July 12. The decision to extend restrictions came despite a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases, the state government said in a statement.

However, the government has announced additional relaxations in the curbs. In addition to the relaxations announced last week, the government has now allowed the sports complexes, stadia to open for sports activities. Here’s complete list:

All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 percent seating capacity.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time.

Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed up to 50 persons. No movement of "Barat" procession will be allowed.

Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 percent capacity.

All production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function while strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Sports complexes, stadia will be allowed to open for sports activities. However, spectators will be barred from visiting.

Swimming pools and spas will continue to be shut.

Karnataka:

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (July 3, 2021) lifted the COVID-induced night curfew from the state. The state government also allowed the government offices to reopen. Issuing fresh guidelines, the chief minister said that the district Administrations can apply more restrictions in their respective areas. Here’s complete list:

Theatres/Cinema Halls and Pubs will remain closed.

Swimming pools permitted for competitive training purposes.

Sports complexes and stadia shall be opened only for practice purposes.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.

Marriages/Family Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people.

Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed.

Public transport allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, closed places strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

All educational intuitions/tutorials/colleges remain closed until further order.

Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday (July 2, 2021) extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state by one week till 6 am on 12 July. However, the state government allowed several relaxations in the restrictions. Considering factors like fall in COVID-19 cases and the state's economy, some relaxations would be the same across the state from Monday, the government said. Here’s complete list:

Shops and activities can now operated till 8 pm.

Hotels and tea shops can function with 50 percent of customers.

Restaurants have now been allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50 percent capacity.

Amusement parks can re-open, however, a cap of 50 percent capacity would apply.

Gyms can operate in the state.

IT Offices can now operate with 50 percent attendance and while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

Cinema halls and bars to remain shut.

State-run retail liquor outlets would be allowed to function till 8 pm from the previous 5 pm (from 10 am).

Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.

Swimming pools, social and political meetings, entertainment, sports and cultural events will not be allowed.

A maximum of 50 guests is allowed for a wedding function and not more than 20 people can take part in a funeral.

Goa:

Goa government on Sunday (July 4, 2021) extended the current state-level COVID-19 curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus cases till July 12. Several relaxations were announced for bars and restaurants. However, casinos in the state will continue to remain shut till July 12. Here’s complete list:

Social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity.

The casinos in the state will continue to remain shut till July 12.

Indoor sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls or similar places, river cruises, water-parks, entertainment parks, gym, spa, massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres and other establishments will continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will also continue to remain closed for students, except for holding competitive examinations.

