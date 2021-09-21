KCET-2021: Mysuru student secures first rank in all five streams of entrance exam

Bengaluru: Indian students are known for their hard work and passion for their studies. With each exam, a new record is established as some students score 100% in exams.

But something incredible and beyond the ordinary imagination has been done by a student as he made record achievement of securing the first rank in five streams of a single exam.

A student from Mysuru named H K Meghan made a record by securing the top rank in all the five streams including engineer in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021, the Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told media on Monday (September 21).

The results of KCET-2021, the entrance exams professional courses, were held from August 28 to 30 and the results were announced today (September 21).

Narayan said in a statement that 1,83,231 candidates out of 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination have become eligible for admission into engineering and technology courses, based on merit.

He clarified that there were no cut-off marks set as announced earlier for seeking entry to engineering courses.

For other streams, 1,52,518 candidates for agriculture, 1,52,760 candidates for veterinary, 1,55,910 candidates for naturopathy and Yoga and 1,86,638 for B. Pharma & Pharm-D courses have become eligible, the minister said.

All the 12 COVID-19 positive students who were facilitated to write exams in separate COVID care centres have secured ranks, he stated.

