No decision on change in Karnataka SSLC exams schedule: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

New Delhi: The SSLC exams in Karnataka will be held as per schedule notified earlier and no decision has been taken so far to change it, the state education minister informed on Thursday (April 15).

This comes even as the CBSE has cancelled the Class 10 Board exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

“The state has not decided anything in respect to cancellation of SSLC exams. A suitable decision will be made in future considering all parameters,” Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said in a tweet.

“The SSLC class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from June 21 and there are no changes to its current schedule,” he added.

ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ SSLC ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭ ವಾಗಬೇಕಿರುವುದು

21.6.2021 ರಿಂದ, ಅಂದರೆ ಜೂನ್ 21 ರಿಂದ. ಆದ್ದರಿಂದ ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ CBSE ರೀತಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಮುಂದಿನ ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಅವಲೋಕಿಸಿ ಸೂಕ್ತ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುವುದು. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) April 14, 2021

The minister informed that if there is any change in the future with respect to the examination, it will be informed to the students.

The decision regarding change in schedule will be taken depending upon the circumstances created by the pandemic.

