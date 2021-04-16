हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka SSLC

No decision on change in Karnataka SSLC exams schedule: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

The SSLC exams in Karnataka will be held as per schedule notified earlier and no decision has been taken so far to change it, the state education minister informed on Thursday (April 15).

No decision on change in Karnataka SSLC exams schedule: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar
New Delhi: The SSLC exams in Karnataka will be held as per schedule notified earlier and no decision has been taken so far to change it, the state education minister informed on Thursday (April 15).

This comes even as the CBSE has cancelled the Class 10 Board exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

“The state has not decided anything in respect to cancellation of SSLC exams. A suitable decision will be made in future considering all parameters,” Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said in a tweet.

“The SSLC class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from June 21 and there are no changes to its current schedule,” he added.

The minister informed that if there is any change in the future with respect to the examination, it will be informed to the students.

The decision regarding change in schedule will be taken depending upon the circumstances created by the pandemic.

Karnataka SSLCCOVID-19Board exams
