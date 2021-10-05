Rainfall alert: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala likely to witness heavy rains, predicts IMD

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. It informed at 1 PM that conditions continue to remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that isolated "heavy falls" are very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 5 and 6 and over Karnataka during October 5 and October 7.

It added that isolated "very heavy falls" are also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 5 and over Coastal Karnataka on October 6.

Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05th & 06th and over Karnataka during 05th07th October, 2021. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05th; over Coastal Karnataka on 06th October, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 5, 2021

Live TV