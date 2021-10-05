हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rainfall alert

Rainfall alert: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala likely to witness heavy rains, predicts IMD

The weather department on Tuesday afternoon informed that conditions continue to remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

File Photo (IANS)
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. It informed at 1 PM that conditions continue to remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that isolated "heavy falls" are very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 5 and 6 and over Karnataka during October 5 and October 7.

It added that isolated "very heavy falls" are also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 5 and over Coastal Karnataka on October 6.

