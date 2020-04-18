हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa gives clean-chit to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for conducting son's wedding during coronavirus lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (April 18) defended the Gowda family for conducting a marriage and reportedly defying lockdown restrictions and stated it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits. 

Yediyurappa gives clean-chit to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for conducting son&#039;s wedding during coronavirus lockdown
File Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (April 18) defended the Gowda family for conducting a marriage and reportedly defying lockdown restrictions and stated it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits. 

"All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner. There is no need to discuss about it. They had done it well within their limits for which I congratulate them," Yediyurappa said

Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, tied the nuptial knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa. The marriage was solemnised at Kumaraswamy's Kethaganahalli farmhouse at Bidadi in the neighbouring Ramanagara district, a JD(S) stronghold.

On Friday, scores of people thronged the Kethaganahalli farmhouse on Friday to get a glimpse of the wedding, ignoring appeals not to visit the venue in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, photos and videos from the lavish wedding ceremony also showed a clear violation of social distancing norms when the state of battling to contains coronavirus. 

Earlier, the former chief minister had assured that the wedding will be a simple one. He had appealed to the party workers to not to attend this ceremony. 

