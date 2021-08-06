हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

18-year-old girl slips and falls from 10th floor while exercising in Kerala, dies

At the time of the incident, she was doing a workout along with her brother on the terrace of their apartment situated on the 10th floor. 

18-year-old girl slips and falls from 10th floor while exercising in Kerala, dies
Image for representational use only

KERALA: In a tragic incident, a teenage girl in Kerala’s Ernakulam fell to her death while doing a workout on the 10th floor of her apartment building. The 18-year-old girl, who was identified as Irine Joy, used to live in 'Santhi Thotekat Estate' apartment complex in Chittoor Road in Ernakulam.

At the time of the incident, she was doing a workout along with her brother on the terrace of their apartment situated on the 10th floor. 

According to the police, which are investigating the case, the girl slipped and fell into a car parking lot on the ground floor. The teenage girl was seriously injured after the fall and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, she was pronounced dead upon reaching there by the doctors. As the news spread, the Police of the South Division of Ernakulam (Ernakulam South police) visited the spot and inspected it. 

The primary investigation conducted by the police has ruled out any foul play. The Ernakulam South police have registered a case of unnatural death.

This is the second such incident that has taken place in Ernakulam this year.

Earlier in December last year, a 55-year-old woman died after falling from the 6th floor. Kumari, a housekeeper at the home of a lawyer named Imtiaz Ahmed, is said to have died a tragic death when she tried to escape the homeowner Imtiaz.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaErnakulamAccidental deathTeenage girlWorkoutErnakulam police
Next
Story

Penetration in-between girl's thighs would amount to rape as defined under Section 375 of IPC: Kerala High Court

Must Watch

PT8M19S

Exclusive | Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist Wrestler Ravi Dahiya: Missed a bit, will bring gold next time