DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2020 in 1 hour on keralaresults.nic.in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will release Class 11 Results or Kerala Plus One Result around 11 AM on the official website of Kerala Results on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). Once officially released, candidates can check their results by visiting the official website.

Meanwhile, Kerala Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary first-year results will also be declared at 11 AM today. While the DHSE Kerala would release the results on keralaresults.nic.in, students can also check their Kerala DHSE class 11 results on dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier made an announcement regarding the Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 and said that the results will be announced soon. The minister made the announcement while announcing the Kerala Plus Two results 2020 on Wednesday. In his announcement, C Raveendranath said that the tabulation work of Kerala plus one result 2020 is going on and the DHSE plus one result 2020 will be declared very soon online.

How to check Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log in at the official website of Kerala DHSE — keralaresults.nic.in;

Step 2: On home page, click at 'HSE Results'.

Step 3: Click at Plus one results.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and other credentials.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the computer monitor.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future references.

Those students who appeared in the Kerala DHSE +1 Exams 2020 are advised to keep checking at the board’s official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in to know their result.

Students can get their Kerala plus one result 2020 via SMS through mobile apps like Saphalam or PRD Live.

The Kerala DHSE class 12 result is now available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. In the Kerala DHSE class 12 results, the pass percentage has registered an improvement of 0.77 per cent as it is 85.13 per cent in 2020 as compared to 84.33 per cent in 2019. A total of 3.75 lakh students appeared for Kerala Board +2 exams out of which 3.19 lakh passed the exams successfully.