Heavy rains

Heavy rain predicted in Kerala, Karnataka today

File Photo

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated places over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

In Delhi, the sky will mostly will cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

In Mumbai also, the sky will partly be cloudy with the temperature oscillating between 26 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

