Kerala eases Covid-19 curbs; allows full occupancy at theatres, bars, clubs, hotels

Thiruvananthapuram: As the number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the state, the Kerala government has lifted certain restrictions and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

In an order issued on Sunday, the government allowed the bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries to also function with full occupancy. The order said the government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or trainings off-line if required.

Kerala government issues more relaxations in #COVID19 guidelines as cases decrease in the state; 100% seating capacity allowed in hotels, bars, restaurants, & theatres. A maximum of 1,500 people, with one person in a 25 sq ft area, allowed for public functions: CMO — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

The restrictions at the district level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted.

The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly.

As the cases showed a dip, the State administration opened schools, colleges and creches. Today, the State recorded 2,524 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total to 64,97,204 till date.

Live TV