6 Reasons Behind Food Cravings: Hunger Hormones To Happy Hormones

Cravings can be triggered by many physical and mental factors. Not getting adequate sleep, taking too much stress and certain environmental factors might be responsible for your food craving. You could be sitting at your desk in the office and have a sudden craving for a cheese-burst pizza. It becomes difficult to settle down those cravings. It is a common belief that these cravings might be related to certain deficiencies in your body. Here are some reasons behind your food cravings.

6 Reasons for Food Cravings

PMS can trigger your cravings: When you are in the PMS phase, the levels of serotonin can decrease. This can make you crave certain foods like croissants or a juicy burger. Hormonal change can make you crave carbohydrates and sugar. Improper sleep: It is believed that less sleep can make your body crave extra calories. Cravings for junk food are often associated with sleep deprivation. If you don’t get a sound sleep it can affect your hunger hormones. Poor nutrition: It is essential to consume a balanced diet to stay healthy and if your diet lacks essential nutrients then your body might start craving some particular foods. So, cravings can be considered as signals your body gives to fulfill those required nutrients. Hunger hormone imbalance: Gherlin is the hunger hormone responsible for making you feel hungry, leptin acts as a suppressor for unwanted food cravings. Moreover, higher ghrelin levels tend to increase food cravings. Stress: Getting stressed can spike your cortisol levels which can further increase your appetite and make you crave unhealthy foods. Additionally, stress can also trigger emotional eating to cope with the feeling of being uneasy. Dopamine and serotonin levels: They are the feel-good hormones and can make your cravings intense. So, next time you get those cravings, consider them as a message from your brain to eat something that will make you feel good.

Many reasons can cause sudden outbursts of cravings. They can also be considered as symptoms of hormonal imbalances in your body. They are different from the normal feeling of being hungry and are more intense. Lifestyle factors also play an essential role in controlling your cravings. make sure to get proper sleep, avoid stress, eat a balanced diet, and consider following a proper workout routine. Consult with a doctor if you experience intense cravings to get proper guidance because they might be a message your body is trying to deliver.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.