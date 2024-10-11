Aglio e Olio: The Classic Italian Pasta Dish You Can Whip Up in Minutes

Few foods better embody the essence of simplicity in classic Italian cuisine than Aglio e Olio. This classic pasta dish, which comes from Naples, Italy, highlights the natural beauty of everyday ingredients. This is a quick, simple, and tasty supper that you can make in just 20 minutes, regardless of your level of culinary expertise.

Ingredients:

400g spaghetti

6 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional for spice)

Salt (to taste)

Fresh parsley (chopped, for garnish)

Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Cook the Pasta

First, heat up a large pot of salted water till it boils. As directed on the container, add the spaghetti and simmer until al dente, or firm to the biting. After draining the pasta, save about 1 cup of the cooking water.

Infuse the Olive Oil

Heat the olive oil in a big skillet over medium-low heat while the pasta cooks. Gently sauté the thinly sliced garlic after adding it. The secret is to cook the garlic slowly so that its taste can be released without burning. After about two to three minutes, or until the garlic is aromatic and golden, stir it occasionally.

Add Heat

To add a little spiciness, add the red pepper flakes to the garlic and oil and sauté for an additional 30 seconds, allowing the flakes' heat to seep into the oil.

Combine Pasta and Sauce

Add the drained spaghetti to the skillet and toss to coat the noodles evenly with the garlic-infused oil. If the pasta seems too dry, slowly stir in a small amount of the pasta water that was set aside until the desired consistency is reached.

Garnish and Serve

Season with salt and toss in freshly chopped parsley. (optional) You can also add grated parmesan cheese to the dish for added richness.

Aglio e Olio is a classic Italian meal that requires very few ingredients to provide amazing flavor. The mildly spicy, garlicky flavor complements the silky texture of al dente pasta to perfection. This recipe will quickly become a favorite in your kitchen, whether it's served as a side dish for a fancy dinner or as a simple weeknight supper.