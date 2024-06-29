Apart From Litti Chokha: Must Try Bihari Cuisine That Will Amaze Your Taster Buds

The food of Bihar is delicious and nutritious. The geography of Bihar makes it ideal for intensive agriculture.

The state of Bihar is situated in the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent, known for its ancient traditions and historical sites such as Bodh Gaya, where Buddha attained enlightenment, the ancient Nalanda University, the melodious Bhojpuri language, and other cultural treasures. While Bihari cuisine offers a variety of unique dishes, they remain relatively unknown outside the region, partly due to the limited study of Bihari culinary traditions, often overshadowed by the broader North Indian cuisine. Litti Chokha and some other Bihari dishes have garnered significant attention, sometimes at the expense of other equally remarkable foods from the state.

You must be wondering what some of these dishes from Bihari cuisine are? Here is a whole list of traditional Bihari dishes beyond Litti Chokha that you must indulge in and you are definataly gonna love it.

Chura Bhunja

Chura Bhunja is a much-loved breakfast and snack option in Bihari cuisine, offering a delightful burst of flavors to kickstart the day. It consists of flattened rice that is perfectly roasted in mustard oil and mixed with aromatic spices, chopped onions, and green chilies. The end result is a crunchy, spicy, and savory treat that excites the taste buds .

Kusi Kerao

Kusi Kerao is a special dish from Bihar and Jharkhand, traditionally prepared during the Jitiya festival. The name refers to small green peas, a local variety of lentils found in the region.

Sattu Paratha

Sattu Paratha, a well-loved traditional dish in Bihari cuisine, exemplifies the region's culinary creativity and focus on health. This robust flatbread is made by filling whole wheat dough with a mixture of roasted chickpea flour (sattu) and a blend of spices and herbs. When cooked on a griddle with ghee, it develops a crispy, golden exterior and a savory, natural taste.

Mutton Taash

Mutton Taash is a delightful Bihari dish that showcases the state's passion for juicy meat and strong flavors. A mix of aromatic spices and herbs is used to slow-cook tender mutton pieces to create a rich and flavorful curry.

Channa Ghugni

A popular Bihar street food, Chana Ghugni is served in both veg and non-veg form. White chickpeas (chana) are stewed in a spicy and tangy curry with aromatic spices such as cumin, mustard seeds and ginger.

Tilkut

It is made by mixing sesame seeds, jaggery and sometimes grated coconut into a thick mixture, which is then formed into small balls or bars. These delicious sweets offer a unique combination of nutty and sweet flavors that symbolize joy and prosperity during Makar Sankrant celebrations.

ThekuaThekua

ThekuaThekua, a beloved Bihar delicacy, is prepared especially during festivals and celebrations. These crispy, deep-fried sweets are made by kneading wheat flour, ghee and jaggery into a dough, which is then formed into intricate patterns or small discs..