Baba Baijnath Dham : The Story Behind This Place

One of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holy Vaidyanath Shivlinga is located in Deoghar, Jharkhand. People also know this place as Baba Baijnath Dham. It is said that Bholenath fulfills all the wishes of those who come here. Hence this Shivling is also called as "Kamna Linga".

The 12 Jyotirlingas are said to have been established where Mahadev personally appeared. Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga in Puranas referred to Lankapati Ravana.

The Story of Baba Baijnath Dham

The story of Lord Shiva devotee Ravana and Baba Baijnath is very unique. According to a mythological story, Dashana Ravana performed penance in the Himalayas to please Lord Shiva. He cut the heads one by one and offered them to the Shivalingas. After offering the 9 heads, when Ravana was about to cut the 10th head, Bholenath appeared before him and asked him to seek a boon. Ravana then asked for a boon to take the "Kamna Linga" to Lanka. Besides the golden Lanka, Ravana had the power to rule all the three worlds and imprisoned many gods, yakshas and gandharvas in Lanka. Therefore, Ravana wanted Lord Shiva to leave Kailash and stay in Lanka.

Main attractions of the temple

Deoghar literally means abode of Gods and Goddesses. The very holy and magnificent temple of Baba Bholenath is located in Deoghar. Every year in the month of Sawan, there is a Shravani fair where laksa devotees come to see Baba Bholenath chanting "Bol-Bam!" "Bol-Bam!". All those devotees take holy Ganga water from Sultanganj and offer water to Baba after a very difficult journey of about hundred kilometers.

Next to the temple there is also a huge pond. The main temple of Baba Baidyanath is the oldest and many other temples are built around it. Baba Bholenath Temple is connected with Maa Parvati Temple. of.

Mahadev granted her wish but also made a condition. He said if you keep the Shivling somewhere during a journey, I will stay there and not get up. Ravana agreed to the condition.